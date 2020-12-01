Chris Cornell's Superunknown guitar is up for auction

A guitar played by Chris Cornell on Soundgarden's landmark Superunknown album is up for auction.

The 1966 Candy Apple Red Fender Jazzmaster was used extensively by Cornell during the recording of the album, and was also used on live performances of My Wave and The Day I Tried to Live during the band's 1993 and 1994 tour dates, and on the band's MTV Live N' Loud show in 1996.

According to producer Michael Beinhorn, Cornell played three guitars on Superunknown: a Gretsch Duo Jet, double-cutaway Gretsch Silver Jet, and the Jazzmaster, which was used on single Fell on Black Days.

“It was one of the best-sounding Jazzmasters I’ve ever used in my life,” Beinhorn told Music Tech.

Cornell gave the guitar to childhood friend Chris Bond to avoid it being given to his first wife Susan Silver during their divorce in 2004. Now Bond has put it up for auction at Gotta Have Rock and Roll. It'll come with a letter of provenance from Bond, an appraisal letter, and a Gotta Have Rock and Roll certificate of authenticity.

The guitar is estimated to sell for between $175,000 and $250,000. Bidding starts at $125,000, and the auction itself will take place on November 25.

Also up for grabs are a 1954 Fender Stratocaster played by Eric Clapton, a Yamaha acoustic guitar played and signed by Jimmy Page, a signed Fender Telecaster used by Brice Springsteen on the River tour, a 1967 Gibson ES-345 Guitar used and signed by Chuck Berry, a 1966 Gibson Melody Maker Guitar used by Jimi Hendrix, a pink feather boa worn by Jimi Hendrix on the US cover of Are You Experienced, the original artwork for Kiss's Rock And Roll Over album, and a black Ferrari once owned by Eddie Van Halen.

And lots more besides. Can someone please lend us some cash?