Metallica’s James Hetfield looks ahead to 2024: “I’m continuing to try and improve myself, get better, have a better attitude”

Metallica singer/guitarist James Hetfield has shared his “New Year’s thoughts” on the cusp of 2024.

Talking to podcast The Metallica Report, the thrash metal musician said (as transcribed by Blabbermouth): “I usually don't put a lot of stock into New Year's stuff, but reflecting on the past year, [I'm] super grateful for what I've got, what I've gone through. [I] always really look forward to what the next year will bring. The older I get, the harder and easier it gets. So, I'm always looking forward to getting back out on the road, playing some shows, seeing some faces, familiar faces and new faces at the shows.”

Hetfield then spoke about his “new goal” for 2024: “I'm really just continuing to try and improve myself, get better, have a better attitude about life, about other people's lives, and just try to bring as much joy to people as possible.”

Metallica will continue their M72 world tour in 2024, playing two shows at every stop they make with no repeated songs. The band will play a string of dates in mainland Europe from May to July, then perform in North and Central America from August to September. Full dates are below and tickets are available now.

Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo recently spoke to Hammer’s sister publication Classic Rock about the ongoing changes the band have been making to their M72 setlist.

“Initially, we thought it would be really clever and exciting to open the show with an instrumental, like The Call Of Ktulu or Orion,” said Trujillo.

“We found that an instrumental is very powerful for the set but it sits much better in the middle of a set, it’s a chance for the fan to absorb and embrace the song. Rather than just coming out throwing a curveball at them, we would rather come out with a Whiplash or a Creeping Death, something that kind of smacks you in the face. We’re trying to tailor the set in a way that there’s a sense of dynamics, and a kind of a journey into what we do in our music.”

Metallica’s latest album, 72 Seasons, is out now via Blackened.

May 24: Munich Olympiastadion, Germany

May 26: Munich Olympiastadion, Germany

May 29: Milan I-Days Festival, Italy

Jun 01: Vienna Racino Rocks Festival, Austria

Jun 07: Helsinki Olympic Stadium, Finland

Jun 09: Helsinki Olympic Stadium, Finland

Jun 14: Copenhagen Parken Stadium, Denmark

Jun 16: Copenhagen Parken Stadium, Denmark

Jun 26: Oslo Tons Of Rock Festival, Norway

Jun 29: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jul 05: Warsaw PGE Narodowy, Poland

Jul 07: Warsaw PGE Narodowy, Poland

Jul 12: Madrid Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano, Spain

Jul 14: Madrid Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano, Spain

Aug 02: Foxborough Gillette Stadium, MA, USA

Aug 04: Foxborough Gillette Stadium, MA, USA

Aug 09: Chicago Soldier Field, IL, USA

Aug 11: Chicago Soldier Field, IL, USA

Aug 16: Minneapolis US Bank Stadium, MN, USA

Aug 18: Minneapolis US Bank Stadium, MN, USA

Aug 23: Edmonton Commonwealth Stadium, Canada

Aug 25: Edmonton Commonwealth Stadium, Canada

Aug 30: Seattle Lumen Field, WA, USA

Sep 01: Seattle Lumen Field, WA, USA

Sep 20: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico

Sep 22: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico

Sep 27: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico

Sep 29: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico