Metallica, HIM and more on tonight's Metal Hammer Radio Show

Tonight on the Metal Hammer Radio Show we've got some suitably doom-laden tunes to suit our blood-letting mood...

So expect music from Metallica, Black Label Society, HIM, Type O Negative, Evil Scarecrow, The Devil’s Blood and In Solitude. All of that as well as the debut album from The Sword – pretty good, right?

We’ll also be talking about the news that ‘photobomb’ has been named word of the year. Which got us thinking…

If you could describe your year in one word what would be or if that’s too tasking, then what’s your favourite new word?

You can listen live on Team Rock Radio and DAB at the 8PM GMT.

And you can listen to the previous shows On Demand.