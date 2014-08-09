Bloodstock 2014: Evil Scarecrow and Decapitated

After the carnage of Down's headline set last night, Saturday starts with the sun shining and the bands slaying.

One of the greatest things about Bloodstock is how little too-cool-for-school twattery takes place. As a result, Evil Scarecrow are perfectly placed to exploit both the festival’s feelgood vibe and metalheads’ childlike delight in being encouraged to act like giddy bell-ends. Clearly startled by the sheer size of the crowd that has come out to watch them at 11am, Dr Hell and his preposterous cohorts wring every last drop of silliness and thunderous self-indulgence out of their moment in the sun. They also get many thousands of people scuttling like crabs, robot dancing, waltzing and marching, with bonus accordion and inspired cardboard props. It’s all thoroughly ridiculous in the best possible way. We even get to hear a couple of new songs, including Space Dementia, a prog metal epic that suggests that the Scarecrow crew’s forthcoming new album will have substance to back up its creators’ joyous stupidity. A brilliantly daft and entertaining start to the day. (8⁄ 10 )