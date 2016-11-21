Metallica’s Hardwired… To Self-Destruct: vote for your favourite track

Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the last few months, you might have noticed that Metallica have a new album out. Hardwired… To Self-Destruct landed on Friday November 18, trailed by the sort of fanfare that bands rarely indulge in these days – drip-fed videos for every track on the album, an intimate gig in a London club, even an appearance on Jimmy Fallon’s US chat show playing Enter Sandman on toy instruments.

If the reviews are anything to go by, it was worth the lengthy wait. “It’s easily Metallica’s strongest album in 25 years,” said Hammer’s review of the album. And the figures certainly back that up – ir’s heading towards 250,000 sales in its first week alone.

But forget all that – there’s one burning question that still needs answering: what’s the best track on the album? Does the thrashtastic Hardwired take you back to the 80s? Are you mental for Moth Into Flame? Or does Here Comes Revenge get your blood up? We demand to know! So much so, in fact, that we’ve set up a poll for you to have your say…

Let us know which track on Hardwired… To Self-Destruct is the greatest – and watch this space for the result.

