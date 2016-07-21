Metallica ex Jason Newsted prepares Would And Steal project

Jason Newsted is preparing to announce details on his latest band titled Would And Steal.

The former Metallica bassist will officially reveal the mostly acoustic project in a Mighty Fine Guitars webcast at 3pm ET on July 22.

Newsted is also set to perform two acoustic benefit shows with as-yet-unnamed friends at Lafayette’s Mighty Fine Guitars in California for music charity Little Kids Rock on August 5 and 6.

The bassist, who left Metallica in 2001, hasn’t performed much since 2014, after cancelling a run of shows with his band Newsted the same year.

Last month, he appeared onstage with Voivod in San Francisco. An image from the gig can be viewed below.

Earlier this year Metallica producer Flemming Rasmussen praised Newsted’s bass work on 1988’s …And Justice For All and said he was “never treated with the respect he deserved.”

