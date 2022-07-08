Metallica have filmed a play-a-long with the Master Of Puppets scene from Stranger Things and it's bloody brilliant

In a way, it almost felt like it had to happen eventually. The most viral heavy metal moment in TV history has finally come full circle as Metallica themselves have actually gone all the way and filmed a play-a-long with that scene from Stranger Things.

The pivotal segment in the Season 4 finale, which sees lovable metalhead Eddie Munson do his part in saving the world by jamming Master Of Puppets to distract some hungry bat beasties from attacking his mates, has set the internet alight over the last few weeks, even prompting a response from Metallica themselves, who described it as "an incredible honor to be such a big part of Eddie’s journey."

Master Of Puppets' appearance in the show saw the track attract millions of new streams and shoot up charts across the globe, landing in top 50 viral charts in Spotify's UK and US territories.

A few days later, Metallica, currently on tour in Europe, made headlines again by slapping down a gatekeeping comment on their TikTok page that suggested the band might take a negative view to new fans who had discovered the band through Stranger Things.

Now, the Four Horseman have pretty much completed the internet by filming a TikTok-style duet with the Eddie Munson scene in the style of a brilliantly entertaining Master Of Puppets play-a-long. Never ones to do things by halves, all four members have even dressed up for the occasion, donning the very same Hellfire Club t-shirt designs worn in the show by Eddie and his fellow Dungeons And Dragons playing buddies.

"Eddie… this is for you!" reads the caption on the video. Raise your horns and watch the video below. You can even play along if you like.

Stranger Things 4 is out now via Netflix