Metallica donate $350,000 to four coronavirus relief funds

Metallica have issued four grants totalling $350,000 through their All Within My Hands foundation to help those most in need during the coronavirus lockdown.

The band say: "In the wake of the spread of the coronavirus, the most vulnerable people in our communities need help now more than ever. All Within My Hands is reaching out with four grants totalling $350,000 to organisations dedicated to assisting those hit hard by the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic."

The first donation of $100,000 has been given to Feeding America who are working with local food banks, but find themselves struggling due to a lack of donations, volunteers and food distribution due to the crisis.

The second donation of $100,000 has gone to Direct Relief who are proving personal protective equipment to healthcare workers on the frontlines in 22 countries.

A third donation of $100,000 goes to Crew Nation who are supporting touring and venue crews who are without work due to the turmoil in the music industry. Live Nation have committed $10 million to their Crew Nation initiative, granting an initial $5m to the fund, and then matching the next $5m donated by artists, fans, and employees.

The fourth donation is for $50,000 and benefits the USBG National Charity Foundation which is helping staff within the hospitality industry who have found themselves out of work after bars, restaurants and coffee shops were forced to close their doors due to the lockdown.

Metallica launched their Metallica Mondays series last week which sees the band upload some of their classic concerts to their YouTube channel and Facebook page.

Fans have been donating money during the re-runs, with Metallica confirming that $15,000 has been raised already, with the funds going to the All Within My Hands foundation.

Metallica conclude: “We know this is the hardest of times for many of you, but if you would like to support any of these organisations, please feel free to reach out directly to our incredibly dedicated partners, as their needs are very wide-ranging; every dollar helps.”

Yesterday, it was reported that a £5m fund set up to support artists who are struggling financially had run out of cash and had received a month’s worth of enquiries in a single day.

The hardship fund was set up last week in conjunction with the Recording Academy and MusiCares fund, the PRS Foundation and the Spotify COVID-19 Relief project.