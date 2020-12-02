Listen to Metallica’s stripped-down cover of Alice In Chains’ Would?

Metallica, Korn, Mastodon, Corey Taylor and members of Guns N’ Roses, Soundgarden, Jane’s Addiction, Foo Fighters and Nirvana assembled to pay tribute to Alice In Chains as part of an all-star livestream.
The virtual event saw the grunge stars being honoured with a Founders Award from Seattle’s Museum Of Pop Culture (MoPOP). It featured a performance by Alice In Chains as well as covers of their songs by the likes Korn (covering Would?) of Mastodon (who served up a version of Again), Nirvana’s Krist Novoselic and Soundgarden’s Kim Thayil (Drone) and a one-off supergroup featuring Corey Taylor, Foo FIghters’ Taylor Hawkins and Jane’as Addiction’s Dave Navarro and Chris Cheney, tackling Man In The Box.
The most notable appearance of the night came from Metallica, who peformed a stripped-down, semi-acoustic version of Alice In Chains’ 1992 hit Would?. Jerry Cantrell and co first opened for Metallica in 1994, and James Hetfield paid tribute to the Seattle outfit, calling them “an inspiration for the new musicians of the world.”
Check out the full livestream below.
Alice In Chains MoPOP Tribute Show setlist
Alice in Chains – Your Decision
Ann Wilson (Heart) – Rooster”
Dave Navarro, Taylor Hawkins, Corey Taylor, Chris Chaney – Man in the Box
Duff McKagan & Shooter Jennings – Down in a Hole”
Korn – Would?
Nancy Wilson, Mark Lanegan, Liv Warfield – Brother
Fishbone – Them Bones
David’s Van – Dam That River
The Human Missile Crisis – Swing On This
Katyrose – Your Decision
Talaya. – All I Am
Dallas Green – Rain When I Die
Liv Warfield – Put You Down
Mastodon – Again
Kim Thayil with Shaina Shepher, Bubba Dupree, Bill Herzog and Nathan Yaccino – It Ain’t Like That
Krist Novoselic & Kim Thayil with Jillian Raye, Jennifer Johnson, Jeff Fielder and Ben Smith – Drone
Lily Cornell Silver with Chris Degarmo – Black Gives Way to Blue
Mark Lanegan & Maggie Bjorklund with Jeff Fielder, Ben Smith and Ryan Waters – Nutshell
Ayron Jones with Jeff Fielder, Ben Smith, Andy St0ller, Ryan Waters – Heaven Beside You
Members of Soundgarden with Tad Doyle, Mike McCready and Meagan Grandall – Angry Chair
Billy Corgan – Check My Brain
Metallica – Would?
Alice in Chains – No Excuses
Eric & Encarnacion – Black Gives Way to Blue