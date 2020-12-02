Listen to Metallica’s stripped-down cover of Alice In Chains’ Would?

Metallica, Korn, Mastodon, Corey Taylor and members of Guns N’ Roses, Soundgarden, Jane’s Addiction, Foo Fighters and Nirvana assembled to pay tribute to Alice In Chains as part of an all-star livestream.

The virtual event saw the grunge stars being honoured with a Founders Award from Seattle’s Museum Of Pop Culture (MoPOP). It featured a performance by Alice In Chains as well as covers of their songs by the likes Korn (covering Would?) of Mastodon (who served up a version of Again), Nirvana’s Krist Novoselic and Soundgarden’s Kim Thayil (Drone) and a one-off supergroup featuring Corey Taylor, Foo FIghters’ Taylor Hawkins and Jane’as Addiction’s Dave Navarro and Chris Cheney, tackling Man In The Box.

The most notable appearance of the night came from Metallica, who peformed a stripped-down, semi-acoustic version of Alice In Chains’ 1992 hit Would?. Jerry Cantrell and co first opened for Metallica in 1994, and James Hetfield paid tribute to the Seattle outfit, calling them “an inspiration for the new musicians of the world.”

Check out the full livestream below.

Alice In Chains MoPOP Tribute Show setlist

Alice in Chains – Your Decision

Ann Wilson (Heart) – Rooster”

Dave Navarro, Taylor Hawkins, Corey Taylor, Chris Chaney – Man in the Box

Duff McKagan & Shooter Jennings – Down in a Hole”

Korn – Would?

Nancy Wilson, Mark Lanegan, Liv Warfield – Brother

Fishbone – Them Bones

David’s Van – Dam That River

The Human Missile Crisis – Swing On This

Katyrose – Your Decision

Talaya. – All I Am

Dallas Green – Rain When I Die

Liv Warfield – Put You Down

Mastodon – Again

Kim Thayil with Shaina Shepher, Bubba Dupree, Bill Herzog and Nathan Yaccino – It Ain’t Like That

Krist Novoselic & Kim Thayil with Jillian Raye, Jennifer Johnson, Jeff Fielder and Ben Smith – Drone

Lily Cornell Silver with Chris Degarmo – Black Gives Way to Blue

Mark Lanegan & Maggie Bjorklund with Jeff Fielder, Ben Smith and Ryan Waters – Nutshell

Ayron Jones with Jeff Fielder, Ben Smith, Andy St0ller, Ryan Waters – Heaven Beside You

Members of Soundgarden with Tad Doyle, Mike McCready and Meagan Grandall – Angry Chair

Billy Corgan – Check My Brain

Metallica – Would?

Alice in Chains – No Excuses

Eric & Encarnacion – Black Gives Way to Blue