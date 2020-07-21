Metallica celebrate Master Of Puppets milestone with epic performance

Metallica have released the latest episode in their Metallica Mondays series.

This week, the band picked out their set from Berlin’s Waldbühne amphitheatre from June 6, 2006 – part of Metallica’s Escape From The Studio tour which celebrated the 20th anniversary of Master Of Puppets.

Among the epic set, the band played the Master Of Puppets album in its entirety – and there’s even a guest appearance from Avenged Sevenfold, who joined James, Lars, Kirk and Rob for a cover of the Ramones’ Commando.

The weekly series is usually introduced by Robert Trujillo or Lars Ulrich, but this week, the intro slot was taken up with a plug for Metallica’s upcoming S&M2 album which was revealed last week.

The performances were captured during Metallica’s two shows with the San Francisco Symphony Orchestra at the city’s Chase Centre in September 2019 – two nights which celebrated the 20th anniversary of the original S&M album.

S&M2 will launch in August 28 on standard 4LP vinyl, collectible coloured vinyl, 2CD, DVD, Blu-ray, and Deluxe Box set, with Metallica releasing All Within My Hands and Nothing Else Matters from the album.

Metallica Mondays are streamed on both the band’s YouTube channel and Facebook page at 8pm ET (1am BST), with fans able to donate cash live to Metallica’s All Within My Hands foundation during the stream.

Metallica: S&M2

Set 1

1. The Ecstasy Of Gold

2. The Call Of Ktulu

3. For Whom The Bell Tolls

4. The Day That Never Comes

5. The Memory Remains

6. Confusion

7. Moth Into Flame

8. The Outlaw Torn

9. No Leaf Clover

10. Halo On Fire

Set 2

11. Intro To Scythian Suite

12. Scythian Suite Opus 20 II: The Enemy God And The Dance Of The Dark Spirits (by Sergei Prokofiev)

13. Intro To The Iron Foundry

14. The Iron Foundry, Opus 19

15. The Unforgiven III

16. All Within My Hands

17. (Anesthesia) Pulling Teeth

18. Wherever I May Roam

19. One

20. Master Of Puppets

21. Nothing Else Matters

22. Enter Sandman