Metallica announce 72 Seasons Jimmy Kimmel 'residency'

Metallica have announced a four-night 'residency' on Jimmy Kimmel Live leading up to the release of their new album 72 Seasons.

The thrash icons will make four live appearances on the show from Monday, April 10 through to Thursday, April 13. They will also chat with host Kimmel as they promote the album, which is released on Friday, April 14.

In a social media post, Metallica say: "We’re celebrating 72 Seasons release week by taking over late night! Catch us on Jimmy Kimmel Live on ABC Monday, April 10 - Thursday, April 13 for four live performances, one night of chatting on the couch, and whatever other fun Jimmy has in store for us."

Metal Hammer's review of 72 Seasons says frontman James Hetfield is the album's "man-of-the-match," and adds that "rarely, if ever, has he laid himself as bare as he does here."

Classic Rock's review says: "Metallica’s only concern is making the best Metallica album possible irrespective of what’s going on around them. On that score, 72 Seasons is a ringing success."

Metallica are the cover stars of the new issues of Metal Hammer (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) and Classic Rock (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab).

Metallica 2023/2024 World Tour

Apr 27, 2023: Amsterdam Johan Cruijff Arena, HOL

Apr 29, 2023: Amsterdam Johan Cruijff Arena, HOL



May 17, 2023 - Paris FR - Stade de France, FRA

May 19, 2023 - Paris FR - Stade de France, FRA



May 26, 2023: Hamburg Volksparkstadion, GER

May 28, 2023: Hamburg Volksparkstadion, GER

Jun 08, 2023: Download Festival, UK

Jun 10, 2023: Download Festival, UK



Jun 16, 2023: Gothenburg Ullevi Stadium, SWE

Jun 18 2023: Gothenburg Ullevi Stadium, SWE

Aug 04, 2023: East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium, USA

Aug 06, 2023: East Rutherford NJ MetLife Stadium, NJ, USA

Aug 11, 2023: Montreal Stade Olympique, CAN

Aug 13, 2023: Montreal Stade Olympique, CAN

Aug 18, 2023: Arlington, TX AT&T Stadium, USA

Aug 20, 2023: Arlington, TX AT&T Stadium, USA

Aug 25, 2023: Inglewood, CA SoFi Stadium, USA

Aug 27, 2023: Inglewood, CA - SoFi Stadium, USA

Sep 01, 2023: Glendale, AZ - State Farm Stadium, USA

Sep 03, 2023: Glendale, AZ - State Farm Stadium, USA

Nov 03, 2023: St. Louis, MO - The Dome at America’s Center, USA

Nov 05, 2023 - St. Louis, MO - The Dome at America’s Center

Nov 10, 2023: Detroit, MI Ford Field, USA

Nov 12, 2023: Detroit, MI Ford Field, USA

May 24, 2024: Munich Olympiastadion, GER

May 26, 2024 - Munich DE - Olympiastadion, GER

Jun 7, 2024: Helsinki Olympic Stadium, FIN

Jun 9, 2024: Helsinki Olympic Stadium, FIN

Jun 14, 2024: Copenhagen Parken Stadium, DEN

Jun 16, 2024: Copenhagen Parken Stadium, DEN

Jul 05 2024: Warsaw PGE Narodowy, POL

Jul 07 2024: Warsaw PGE Narodowy, POL

Jul 12, 2024: Madrid Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano, SPA

Jul 14 2024: Madrid Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano, SPA

Aug 02, 2024: Foxborough, MA Gillette Stadium, USA

Aug 04, 2024: Foxborough, MA Gillette Stadium, USA

Aug 09, 2024: Chicago, IL Soldier Field, USA

Aug 11, 2024: Chicago, IL Soldier Field, USA

Aug 16, 2024: Minneapolis US Bank Stadium, USA

Aug 18, 2024: Minneapolis US Bank Stadium, USA

Aug 23. 2024: Edmonton Commonwealth Stadium, CAN

Aug 25, 2024: Edmonton Commonwealth Stadium, CAN

Aug 30, 2024: Seattle, WA Lumen Field, USA

Sep 01, 2024: Seattle, WA Lumen Field, USA

Sep 20, 2024: Mexico City Foro Sol, MEX

Sep 22, 2024 - Mexico City Foro Sol, MEX

Sep 27, 2024: Mexico City Foro Sol, MEX

Sep 29, 2024: Mexico City Foro Sol, MEX