Metal-lovers unite, Beavis And Butt-Head will return to the big screen

MTV's Beavis And Butt-Head, the animated pop-culture phenomenon starring a pair of slovenly, metal-loving couch potatoes is making its long-awaited return to the big screen. Whether it’s their obnoxious laughs, love of heavy music or affinity for juvenile commentary, the two comically-named characters have been adored since the show’s debut back in 1993. And now, the American cartoon show will be reaching a whole new generation.

The movie adaptation was announced by MTV Entertainment Group president Chris McCarthy during ViacomCBS's Paramount+ launch event via Zoom. The two cartoon teenagers joined the call, announcing the news, “So like, eh…we're making a movie." Beavis added: "And it's gonna be on Paramount+ — kick-ass”, followed by a moment of sniggering at the use of the word “mount”.

Last year, Comedy Central revealed that they will be partnering with Emmy Award-winning Mike Judge to reimagine Beavis And Butt-Head. Their mission stands to rejuvenate the show in a way that not only registers with its previous audience, but with the younger viewers of Gen Z. Judge will also be writing, producing and providing voice over for both iconic characters in the new film.

In the past, the series has been applauded for its knack of focusing on real life issues such as teen obesity, workers' rights and media trends, and of course, its hilariously unsullied depiction of two young metal heads – a characterisation that all of us, at one point or the other, have certainly been able to relate to.