Order your limited edition Bad Omens, Hanabie, Lorna Shore or Scene Queen bundle

We’ve teamed up with Bad Omens, Hanabie, Lorna Shore and Scene Queen to launch four very special bundles you won’t find anywhere else.

Alongside the current New Heavy 2024 issue of Metal Hammer magazine, which will include an exclusive variant cover of the artist you can’t get in shops, each bundle comes with an exclusive gift:

The Bad Omens bundle includes a variant cover featuring Noah Sebastian and a signed art print, limited to 300 copies.

(Image credit: Future)

The Hanabie bundle includes a variant cover featuring the rising Japanese stars and a signed art print, limited to 300 copies.

(Image credit: Future)

The Lorna Shore bundle includes a variant cover of the deathcore kings and an exclusive patch, limited to 300 copies.

(Image credit: Future)

The Scene Queen bundle includes a variant cover of the ‘barbiecore’ innovator and a signed art print, limited to 200 copies.

(Image credit: Future)

You can only order these bundles via Metal Hammer – so get yours now!

Inside the issue, there are in-depth features on all four artists, as well as brand new interviews with the likes of Ville Valo, Kerry King, Mike Shinoda, Bruce Dickinson, Children Of Bodom, Kittie, Vended and more.

Order your Bad Omens, Hanabie, Lorna Shore or Scene Queen bundle here and have it delivered straight to your door.