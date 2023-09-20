Get your exclusive Tesseract x Metal Hammer bundle – featuring a signed art print and a drinks coaster

By Eleanor Goodman
( Metal Hammer )
published

Tesseract fans won’t want to miss this limited edition Metal Hammer bundle featuring an exclusive art print hand-signed by the band and a coaster – only 300 copies are available

As part of the huge new issue of Metal Hammer and in celebration of the band's incredible new album, we're delighted to announce this world exclusive Tesseract x Metal Hammer bundle, that comes packed with that latest issue alongside a hand-signed Tesseract art print and drinks coaster.

Inside the magazine, the prog metal heroes' singer Dan Tompkins, bassist Amos Williams and guitarist/mastermind Acle Kahney reveal the ideas behind their ambitious new album, The War Of Being, awarded a 9/10 review by Metal Hammer and labelled by writer Matt Mills as the band's "quintessential release, as well as "a frontrunner for metal album of the year".

Inspired by the likes of James S.A. Corey’s mind-bending sci-fi epic The Expanse and Haruki Murakami’s impressionistic novel Hard-Boiled Wonderland, the album tells the story of two characters named Ex and El as they journey across a mysterious environment called The Strangeland.

“It’s a neo-noir dark fantasy set in a strange land… It’s the concept of finding yourself in a new, scary, difficult position,” explains Amos. 

The band have also produced a VR and desktop game to accompany The War Of Being and have a Tesseract beer coming soon, crafted by Alpha Delta Brewing.

There are only 300 of these Tesseract x Metal Hammer bundles available worldwide – and they’re only available online. Grab yours here and have it delivered straight to your door.

Also inside the issue: brand new interviews with Babymetal, Megadeth, Killswitch Engage, Immortal, Beartooth, former Iron Maiden singer Blaze Bayley and many more.

