Metal Hammer: Roadkill is having a festive giveaway

Holidays are coming and we’ve had a bit to drink, so in our Baileys haze we’re giving away some Xmas treats on Metal Hammer: Roadkill!

As the mercury is dropping and the threat of snow looms in the air, Roadkill players are now able to download and play the game’s fourth world a chilly winter wonderland – Rockjavik – for no money whatsoever.

The level also comes with two new tracks: Triumph Of Death by Vader and Rise Of Darkness by Immortal!

And if you still haven’t had your fill of heavy fuckin’ metal, there are two new songs available in the Roadkill store! There’s Inherit The Crown by Suicide Silence and The Essence Of Silence by Epica.

Speaking about Roadkill, Brian Baglow, the executive producer of Team Rock Games, said, “The response has been amazing. Metal fans worldwide have been killing creeps, destroying demons and fighting the forces of Hell for a couple of months now and the feedback and the love has been fantastic. As a thank you, we wanted to give our players worldwide the perfect Christmas gift of MORE METAL.”

Metal Hammer: Roadkill is out now for iOS and Android devices. The Rockjavik level is FREE until the beginning of January 2016.