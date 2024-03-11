“I get excited when a witch comes out of the broom closet”: Order your limited edition Chelsea Wolfe bundle – featuring an exclusive patch

To celebrate the release of Chelsea Wolfe’s new album, She Reaches Out To She Reaches Out To She, we’ve teamed up with the singer-songwriter for an exclusive, special bundle you won’t find anywhere else.

Alongside the new issue of Metal Hammer magazine, which will include an exclusive Chelsea Wolfe cover you can’t get in shops, the bundle comes with an exclusive patch featuring a gothic design.

There are only 300 bundles worldwide, and you can only order them via Metal Hammer – so get yours now!

Inside the issue itself, we go to an LA bookstore with Chelsea, to uncover some of the esoteric tomes that inspire her spiritual practices. She also talks about the impact of witchcraft on her life and music.

“In the witchcraft community we get excited when someone who’s either an artist or a creative is open about it – an open witch basically out of the broom closet,” she says. “It’s actually exciting. We want to support each other, because it’s not always easy to be open about that kind of thing.”

She Reaches Out To She Reaches Out To She is out now via Loma Vista. In a 8/10 review of the album, which features themes of transformation and rebirth, Metal Hammer’s Alex Deller wrote:

“From the playful plink and infectious pulse of Eyes Like Nightshade and the sultry creep of The Liminal through to the orchestral sweep of Unseen World, it’s dense and engagingly dramatic: an enveloping paean to grabbing for one’s own future with both hands and running headfirst to meet it.”

Also in the magazine, there are brand new interviews with Rob Halford - with kittens! - Bullet For My Valentine team up with Trivium to talk one of the biggest metal tours of 2025 [yes, already!] and we head to a chaotic video shoot with metalcore stars While She Sleeps. All of this, plus interviews with Dragonforce, Cattle Decapitation and much, much more!

Order it online and have it delivered straight to your door.

(Image credit: Future)