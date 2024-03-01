“All of that youthful exuberance was still there!” Rob Halford is on the cover of the new Metal Hammer

The new issue of Metal Hammer features Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford on the cover, as the band gear up to release Invincible Shield – their 19th studio album.

In a brand new exclusive interview, Rob speaks about life as The Metal God in 2024, including his work with Dolly Parton, leather codpieces, his Black Country heritage, and the making of forthcoming album Invincible Shield.

“When Glenn and Richie [Faulkner] and myself get in a room, like Priest have always done, as a three-piece – two guitar players and a singer – that’s the metal magic,” Rob explains. “All of that energy, all of that youthful exuberance was still there in those initial writing sessions.”

Rob is also an outspoken champion of rescuing kittens, and our exclusive new photoshoot features him cuddling up to some feline friends from nonprofit organisation the Arizona Animal Welfare League.

“I love all creatures,” Rob says. “Animals were here before we were, weren’t they? Ha ha! So there’s the respect right there. They’re such an important part of your life, whether you’re an owner of a dog, cat, lizard, snake… You develop a bond to this living, breathing creature.”

Elsewhere in the issue, we bring Bullet For My Valentine’s Matt Tuck and Trivium’s Matt Heafy together for a head-to-head interview about their shared history, as they announce a co-headline arena tour for 2025. Collab song when?

We also celebrate the 30th anniversary of Nine Inch Nails’ magnum opus The Downward Spiral, and how Trent Reznor’s visionary ideas changed metal forever.

Plus, we head to Sheffield to find out how While She Sleeps are taking their DIY approach to new extremes, go occult book shopping with singer-songwriter Chelsea Wolfe in LA, and hang out with some of the best heavy metal pets. Ponies, goats and ducks, anyone?

All this, along with Dragonforce, Type O Negative, Suicidal Tendencies, Cattle Decapitation, Bob Vylan and much, much more!

