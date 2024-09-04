Order your limited edition Mimi Barks x Metal Hammer bundle – featuring an exclusive t-shirt, a signed art print and two temporary tattoos

There are only 300 available, so get yours now!

Metal Hammer 391 Mimi Barks bundle
In celebration of Mimi Barks’ debut album, This Is Doom Trap, we’ve teamed up with her for a very special bundle you won’t find anywhere else.

Alongside the new issue of Metal Hammer magazine, which comes with an exclusive Mimi Barks cover you can’t get in shops, the bundle comes with an exclusive t-shirt, an art print hand-signed by Mimi herself and two temporary tattoos.

You can only order them via Hammer’s webstore – so get yours now! 

You can also buy the t-shirt by itself, exclusively through Hammer.

Inside the issue, we get to know Mimi at her London warehouse home, uncovering her experiences in Berlin’s underground club scene and the development of the aggro, industrial-tinged, electro-infused metal she calls ‘doom trap’.

“I christened my music ‘doom trap’ as I feel it stands alone in its own universe of dread and despair,” she explains. “It’s more in-depth and self-reflective than trap, almost evoking a sense of impending doom through its dark and heavy atmosphere.”

In a review of This Is Doom Trap, Hammer’s Cheri Faulkner describes Mimi’s approach as “often feral, launching into rapped verses, spoken-word, soaring melodies and frenzied growls with constant enthusiasm”.

And as a new artist, Mimi’s not short of ambitions… “I want people to have sex in the moshpit,” she says. “I want at least two babies from this record.”

Also in the magazine, there are new interviews with Nightwish, Mastodon, Anthrax, Monster Magnet, Graphic Nature, Kittie, Mushroomhead, Crypta, Zeal & Ardor and more.

Metal Hammer 391 Mimi Barks bundle

