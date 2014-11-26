Metal All Stars postpone Euro tour

The Metal All Stars have postponed their European winter tour due to last-minute scheduling conflicts.

The supergroup consisting of rock heavyweights Zakk Wylde, Joey Belladonna, Chuck Billy, Geoff Tate, Carmine Appice, Cronos and others were due to kick off the 19-date jaunt in Bochum, Germany, on November 28. But all of the shows have been put on hold until the spring of 2015, with exact dates to follow.

Scheduled shows in London on December 16 and Dublin the following night are among those affected.

In a statement, the group say: “New tour dates in these cities will be announced shortly. Due to this unfortunate delay, we will be adding additional headline artists to make the new lineup even more metal for 2015.

“Current ticket holders and purchasers of VIP Meet & Greet packages will have their tickets honoured for the new dates. More official information will follow and be available online at www.metalallstars.com and at your local ticketing source.”