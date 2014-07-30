Zakk Wylde leads Metal All Stars to London

Black Label Society mainman Zakk Wylde will lead supergroup Metal All Stars in a one-off London show in December, set to feature more than a dozen of the biggest names in rock history.

The lineup – who’ll have completed a European tour by the time they visit the UK – includes Joey Belladonna (Anthrax), James LaBrie (Dream Theater), Geoff Tate (ex-Queensryche), Chuck Billy (Testament), Ross The Boss (Manowar), David Ellefson (Megadeth), Cronos (Venom), Gus G (Ozzy Osbourne), Blasko (Ozzy Osbourne) and drummer brothers Carmine and Vinny Appice. Many more are to be announced in due course.

Wylde says: “We’re going to kick some major ass!”

LaBrie adds: “I’m psyched to be part of the tour, with an incredible collection of musicians. Let’s make it a memorable evening.”

Organiser Gabe Reed comments: “As a fan, this is the show I always wanted to see – two and a half hours of relentless metal.”

The show takes place on December 16 at the O2 Academy Brixton and tickets, priced £27.50, go on presale via O2 on Friday, August 1, then general sale via Ticketmaster on Monday, August 4.