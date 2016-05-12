Meshuggah announce Euro tour and tease 8th album

Meshuggah have announced details of a winter European tour.

The run of 15 dates will get underway in Berlin on November 22 and wrap up in Hamburg on December 8. The band’s show in Paris on December 6 will take place at the Bataclan, which is due to reopen in November after last year’s terror attacks.

Support on all dates will be provided by High On Fire, and tickets go on general sale on May 17.

In addition, the band have released a 16-second teaser for their upcoming eighth album, which is expected to launch this autumn via Nuclear Blast. Hear it below.

Last year, guitarist Marten Hagstrom reported that the follow-up to 2012’s Koloss would be “pretty diverse.”

He added: “I’m really attracted by the idea of taking something that’s really household – so fucking generic that it can’t possibly get any more generic. But you do something with it that makes it a new territory. Not rewrite the whole thing, but just tweak it a little.”

Further album details will be revealed in due course.

Meshuggah 2016 European tour

Nov 22: Berlin Astra, Germany

Nov 23: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands

Nov 24: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

Nov 25: Antwerp Trix, Belgium

Nov 26: Stuttgart LKA Longhorn, Germany

Nov 27: Lyon Le Transbordeur, France

Nov 29: Madrid La Riviera, Spain

Nov 30: Barcelona Razzmatazz 1, Spain

Dec 01: Montpellier Rokstore, France

Dec 02: Bologna Estragon, Italy

Dec 03: Milan Alcatraz, Italy

Dec 05: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland

Dec 06: Paris Le Bataclan, France

Dec 07: Cologne Essigfabrik, Germany

Dec 08: Hamburg Markthalle, Germany

