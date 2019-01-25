Megadeth unveil Warheads On Foreheads tracklisting and artwork

Megadeth have released details of their forthcoming anthology Warheads On Foreheads.

The three-disc compilation is released on March 22 and features 35 tracks spanning the thrash icons’ 35 year career, from Killing Is My Business-era anthem Rattlehead to the title track of 2016’s Grammy-winning Dystopia.

As well as the regular three-disc version, Warheads On Foreheads will also be available as a four-LP set on silver coloured vinyl available exclusively through the band’s online store.

“Thirty five years ago I chose the name Megadeth for my band and I see these songs as the most efficient weapons in the bands arsenal” says frontman Dave Mustaine. “WOF is a U.S. military term for targeting efficiency,” Mustaine continues, “it’s all about using the right tool for the job and these tracks were created for maximum destruction (or stopping power, or something else!)”

Warheads On Foreheads is available to pre-order now. The four-LP set can ordered here.

Megadeth: Warheads On Foreheads

CD 1

1. Rattlehead

2. Mechanix

3. Killing Is My Business…And Business Is Good!

4. The Conjuring

5. Wake Up Dead

6. Devils Island

7. Good Mourning / Black Friday

8. Set The World Afire

9. In My Darkest Hour

10. Holy Wars…The Punishment Due

CD 2

1. Hangar 18

2. Tornado Of Souls

3. Rust In Peace…Polaris

4. Five Magics

5. Take No Prisoners

6. Skin O' My Teeth

7. Angry Again

8. Symphony Of Destruction

9. Sweating Bullets

10. A Tout Le Monde

11. Train Of Consequences

12. Reckoning Day

CD 3

1. Trust

2. She-Wolf

3. Wanderlust

4. Dread and the Fugitive Mind

5. Blackmail The Universe

6. Washington Is Next!

7. Head Crusher

8. Public Enemy No. 1

9. Kingmaker

10. The Threat Is Real

11. Poisonous Shadows

12. Death From Within

13. Dystopia