Megadeth reveal plans for new greatest hits album

Megadeth have announced that they’ll release a new greatest hits compilation later this year.

It’s titled Warheads On Foreheads and it’s set to arrive on March 22.

The record will contain a total of 35 tracks, which have been remastered by vocalist and guitarist Dave Mustaine. A full tracklist will be revealed in due course, but the cover art can be seen below. Pre-orders for Cyber Army members will begin on January 25.

Megadeth released their last greatest hits collection titled Back To The Start in 2005.

Before Warheads On Foreheads arrives, Megadeth’s 2001 album The World Needs A Hero and 2004’s The System Has Failed will be reissued on February 15 via BMG on CD, LP and on digital platforms. Both will contain bonus material.

Megadeth have been working on the follow-up to 2016’s Dystopia, which is expected to be released in the coming months.

The band will also set sail on the first-ever Megacruise between October 13-18, and head out on the road with Ozzy Osbourne on the latest leg of Ozzy’s No More Tours 2 run of North American shows later this year.