Megadeth tease new music on mysterious website

Megadeth have launched a new website called sickdyingdead where you can hear what appears to be a snippet of new music, likely taken from their upcoming 16th studio album The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead!

The music is accompanied by the following caption: 'The sick, the dying and the dead are among us. Mark yourself safe from Vic Rattlehead before it's too late...'

The website launch comes three days after the band posted a mysterious Instagram photo with the numbers 6:23 in the background. Could this mean there is new Megadeth music coming on June 23?

A post shared by Megadeth (@megadeth) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead! was originally scheduled for release in Spring 2022. But earlier this month when Megadeth played Download Festival, frontman Dave Mustaine revealed that the album is now due for release in September.

Earlier this week the band played Hellfest in Clisson and also introduced CYBER ARMY 3.0, which is “a web3 ecosystem dedicated to #Megadeth fans and collectors”. According to the band, "The first collection, RATTLEHEADS, is coming soon and will feature a generative collection of Vic Rattleheads highlighting nearly 40 years of iconic themes & imagery."

As cool as that sounds, it's the prospect of new music we're really excited for. Bring on June 23.