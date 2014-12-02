Megadeth is done says ex Jeff Young

Former Megadeth guitarist Jeff Young says the band is “done” and he’ll never rejoin them.

He was a member of Dave Mustaine’s outfit long enough to record 1988 album So Far, So Good… So What! before leaving under a cloud, with the mainman accusing him of talking “pure horse shit” during his tenure.

Last week guitarist Chris Broderick and drummer Shawn Drover quit the thrash giants, leaving Mustaine and bassist David Ellefson the only current members.

Asked on Facebook whether he’d consider going back, Young says: “I have zero interest in ‘the Megadeth situation.’ The band is done. Put a fork in it.”

His comments follow those of axeman Glen Drover, who ruled out a return by saying: “There is no chance I would ever do that.”

Mustaine – who last month said Megadeth would start work on their 15th album in January – has made no official comment about the lineup changes. He’d been concerned with the hunt for missing mother-in-law Sally Estabrook, who was found dead last week. His most recent Facebook update reads: “Sorry I wasn’t around much. So busy with Nana, hadn’t thought of much else. Thanks for your condolences.”