Mustaine ‘intimidated’ by Loureiro’s talent

Megadeth mainman Dave Mustaine says Kiko Loureiro is the first guitarist since Marty Friedman that has left him feeling “intimidated” in the studio.

And he says bringing the Brazilian axeman into the fold to replace Chris Broderick is paying off as they continue work on the as-yet-untitled follow-up to 2013’s Super Collider.

He tells Revolver: “Finding Kiko was really a mind-blower. It was the first time since Marty Friedman joined the band that I was really intimidated as a player.

“He’s such an amazing talent, and he’s been coming in with all of these fresh ideas.”

Mustaine previously revealed a handful of titles from the new album but admits he’s been struggling to finish some of the songs.

He continues: “I’m having a little bit of writer’s block with the lyrics. I’ve got lyrics to nine of the songs written but the music’s so good that I’ll write something and go, ‘Well, that doesn’t live up to the music.’”

He hasn’t decided on the name of the album yet, but says: “The first title I had was One Fucked-Up World but then I was like, ‘Well, that’s probably not gonna work at Wal-Mart!’ Like every Megadeth record, we’ll probably pick a title on the way to pressing it.”

No release date has been set but Mustaine says it will be “soon” and adds: “I’m trying the best I can but I don’t want to rush it. This thing is turning out to be what I’ve wanted to do for a long time.”

The band is completed by bassist David Ellefson and Lamb Of God sticksman Chris Adler. Footage of the new lineup performing together for the first time in Quebec has been released. View it below.

Adler won’t leave Lamb Of God to join Megadeth permanently but will play with both groups on their joint UK and Ireland tour in November.