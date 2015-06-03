Adler, Loureiro set for Megadeth live debut

Megadeth’s new lineup will make their live debut in Canada next month – with Lamb Of God’s Chris Adler behind the kit.

The thrash giants will play Quebec City Summer Festival on July 18.

Dave Mustaine and co are preparing their 15th album with Adler as guest sticksman, alongside new guitarist Kiko Loureiro. The pair were brought in after Chris Broderick and Shawn Drover quit last year, and an attempt at reuniting the band’s Rust In Peace era lineup failed.

Adler was initially hired for studio duties only, but bassist David Ellefson this week confirmed he aimed to play as many shows as his schedule would allow, saying: “Chris was like, ‘Dude, I’ll move anything I can to try to make it happen.’ He may play one show with us and go, ‘I don’t ever want to do that again.’ We’ll find out, as it’s coming up.”

Lamb Of God last month revealed that their next album VII: Sturm Und Drang will be released in July. Megadeth’s record is expected later this year. They’re featured in the current edition of Metal Hammer, on sale now.