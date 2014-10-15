Meet Papa Roach and hear their new album F.E.A.R!

Papa Roach are coming to Britain next week to premiere their new album F.E.A.R. (Face Everything and Rise) for the UK's rock media at a top secret London location...and you could be there too.

Jacoby Shaddix’s band will attend a Central London playback of what will be their eighth studio album on October 21, and TeamRock are exclusively offering six Papa Roach fans (and one friend each) the opportunity to join the party!

Please note, entrants must be able to provide their own transport to and from central London on the evening of the event (no accommodation is included) and be willing to surrender their phones/any other recording devices for the duration of the playback.

Winners will be contacted by text on the morning of the event, and given the details of the top secret location.

