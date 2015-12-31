2016 Preview: Meat Loaf

There will be more Meat Loaf in 2016 – a new album called Braver Than We Are, which will be the Texas singer’s first collaboration with Bat Out Of Hell partner Jim Steinman since Bat Out Of Hell III: The Monster is Loose in 2006.

Some of the material has been around for a while, Loaf reveals, but says Steinman “has rewritten a lot of new pieces for them.

“It’s like nothing you’ve ever heard,” he continues. “It’s like Bat Out Of Hell was in seventy-seven – nothing that’s out there now can compare to it. I’m not saying it’s better, I’m just saying it’s a world unto itself. There is no other artist even close to it.”

Loaf, who has also working with Paul Crook on the project, says Braver Than We Are has a concept, but it’s not necessarily narrative. “It’s thematic in the same way Bat Out Of Hell was,” he explains. “You just have to understand the theme. I never tell anybody what the songs are about. Once it gets into people’s hands it no longer belongs to me, it belongs to them in that way.”