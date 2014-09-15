Me Vs Hero release Heisenberg vid

Me Vs Hero have launched a live video for their track Heisenberg.
It’s taken from second album I’m Completely Fine, released earlier this month and tied in with a game app.
The scenes in the promo were shot on the road over the past two years. Frontman Sam Thompson says: “This is probably my favourite track on the album, and it’s always great live. It’s a reflection on a long-term relationship that went through a huge change. I’m sure a lot of people can relate.”
Me Vs Hero UK tour the UK later this month.
Tour dates
Sep 18: Bristol Exchange
Sep 19: Manchester Sound Control
Sep 20: Leeds Temple Of Boom
Sep 21: O2 Academy 2 Newcastle
Sep 22: Nottingham Red Rooms
Sep 23: O2 Academy 2 Islington
Sep 24: O2 Academy 2 Birmingham
Oct 05: Make A Scene festival