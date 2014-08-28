Me Vs Hero album streams via app game

Me Vs Hero are streaming their upcoming second album – but only to fans who can complete a specially-designed app game.

The UK pop punks release I’m Completely Fine on September 1, but completing every level of the free game will give access to the stream ahead of the official launch.

The app is available on the Apple and Google stores and a trailer can be viewed below. The idea was to make the stream available in a fun way while reducing the chance of the album being illegally leaked.

It was developed by Anders Schou at Trixxr, who says: “The main goal we had with the game was to create as simple and unobtrusive an experience as possible so people could enjoy the new album, while still providing a couple of reasons for the player to do their best.

“It was also a super fun challenge to create a game that would hide the album in a way that made it impossible for people to leak tracks from the game in order to distribute them.”

Me Vs Hero hit the road on a UK headline tour in support of the new album with support from Roam.

Me Vs Hero UK tour