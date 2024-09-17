Matt Berry shares brand new single, the colourful psych of I Gotta Limit

Matt Berry looks towards sunny Californian psychedelia for the inspiration behind his upcoming album Heard Noises, which he will release through the Acid Jazz label on January 24.

He has also shared a brand new single, I Gotta Limit, the tale a man after a second chance with a woman impatient with his pleading which is inspired by Sly & The Family Stone and features Cameden's Kitty Liv duetting on vocals with Berry.

Where 2021's The Blue Elephant echoed Berry's love of British psych, freakbeat, acid rock and late ‘60s pop, Heard Noises opts for a sunnier approach, combining Californian psych with Berry's love of the trippier sounds of space pop and rock.

Once again, almost all instruments are played by Berry including, guitars, bass, a variety of keyboards (acoustic and Wurlitzer pianos) and synthesizers (including Moogs, Vox, Farfisa, Gibson, Eminent organs) and Mellotron. He is, however, joined by Craig Blundell (Steve Hackett, Steven Wilson) on drums.

Other guests include Pokerface’s Natasha Lyonne and The Shins/Fruit Bats’ Eric D. Johnson on acoustic guitar, autoharp and backing vocals, Phil Scraggs on lap steel guitar, Rosie McDermott (vocals) and the S. Club 60s Choir featuring Matt’s mum.

Heard Noises will be available as an Acid Jazz exclusive gatefold-sleeve psychedelic swirl colour vinyl, standard LP (Sky Blue Vinyl), a Rough Trade Exclusive Serenity Blue colour vinyl, standard digipak CD, an HMV Exclusive deluxe CD, featuring two bonus tracks: Snake Organ and Screaming Walls and cassette. You can view the artowr and tracklisting below.

Pre-order Heard Noises.

Matt Berry: Heard Noises

Side One

Side Two