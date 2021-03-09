Matt Berry releases teaser video for new album The Blue Elephant

Matt Berry has released a teaser video ahead of the release of his new album The Blue Elephant, which will be released through Acid Jazz on May 14.

Following on from the Top 30 success of last year's folky and introspective Phantom Birds, The Blue Elephant is described as "a sensory, psychedelic backseat joyride exploring the disorientation and distortions of modern life."

Recorded during the summer of 2020, Blue Elephant is testament to Matt’s exceptional musicianship, production skills and songwriting prowess. Every instrument is played by Berry including, guitars, bass, a variety of keyboards and synthesizers (piano, Wurlitzer, mellotron, Moog, Hammond, Vox and Farfisa organs), with the exception of drums which were supplied by Steve Hackett drummer Craig Blundell, who also featured on Phantom Birds.

Though rooted in psychedelia, the album features a breadth of styles and musical ideas throughout, taking the listener on a dizzying trip through an idiosyncratically British love of psych, freakbeat, acid rock and late ‘60s pop. The music soundtracks an album that explores themes surrounding today’s close scrutiny in all its bewildering, objectifying and unnerving experiences.

The Blue Elephant will be available on blue (retail exclusive) and mustard (Acid Jazz online store) or standard black vinyl, and also digipack CD, audio cassette, digital download and across streaming platforms.

Pre-order The Blue Elephant.

(Image credit: Acid Jazz)

Matt Berry

1. Aboard

2. Summer Sun

3. Safe Passage

4. Now Disappear

5. Alone

6. Invisible

7. Blues Inside Me

8. I Cannot Speak

9. The Blue Elephant

10. Life Unknown

11. Safer Passage

12. Like Stone

13. Story Told

14. Forget Me

15. Now Disappear (Again)