Gallery: Unseen photos from the Mastodon Metal Hammer cover shoot

Unless you’ve been living in a cave, under a rock, on Mars, with your fingers in your ears, you’ll no doubt be aware that the almighty Mastodon are on the cover of the new issue of Metal Hammer. We talk exclusively to all four members about the heartbreaking story behind their new album, in the band’s most honest and brutal interview ever. Baring their hearts and souls for all to see, it’s an eye-opening and deeply personal account of life, addiction and cancer.

To accompany this emotional interview, we knew we needed some striking photography, so we called up our mate Justin Borucki. Heading to Mastodon’s studio for the special cover shoot, Justin was able to capture the band not only jamming but looking cool-as-hell in portrait.

Here are a selection of previously unseen photos from the Metal Hammer cover shoot. We wish we looked this badass.

All photography by Justin Borucki.

