Mastodon trail limited vinyl

Mastodon have released a trailer video showing the unboxing of a limited-edition version of sixth album Once More 'Round The Sun.

Drummer Brann Dailor calls the album “a reflection of our past,” adding: “a few songs are a bit out-there and show a new direction. We’re happy with it.”

The band last week offered a stream of all 11 tracks via iTunes, ahead of its release on Monday. The band will play Sonisphere on the weekend of July 4-6.

The double-vinyl version featured below comes with a digital download voucher.

Mastodon double-vinly unboxing