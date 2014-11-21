Mastodon and Amorphis among Relapse reissues

Independent label Relapse Records will celebrate 25 years in 2015 with a series of deluxe reissues.

The label plans on releasing special edition vinyl pressing from throughout their history to mark the occasion. And Mastodon, Amorphis, Nile, Dillinger Escape Plan, Neurosis and Incantation are just some of the artists who will feature on the anniversary celebrations.

Founder Matt Jacobson says: “In 1990 I started Relapse as a teenager in my parents’ basement. It was a dream with a simple mission: to share the music that I was so passionate about with as many people as possible.

“Over the course of 25 years we have had the honour of working with a diverse array of amazing artists and released a vast catalog of incredible records that includes numerous influential and genre-defining albums.

“We are very proud that we have been able to bring the music that we love to a global audience.”

A full list of reissues has still to be revealed, but Relapse say a selection of out of print records will receive a new lease of life, while some albums will make it to vinyl for the first time. Each new release will also be accompanied by a limited-edition silver vinyl pressing. These will be sold exclusively via Relapse’s online store.

The label will also stage next year’s Maryland Death Fest in the US. Current Relapse artists will appear along with past acts at the event, which takes place between May 21-24. Those confirmed so far include Amorphis, Obituary, Metal Church, Inter Arma and Triptykon. Find out more here.