Mastodon added to Game Of Thrones mixtape

Mastodon have contributed a track to the upcoming Game Of Thrones mixtape release – joining Anthrax and Killswitch Engage on the free release.

The collection, number two in a series, will be launched to coincide with the fifth season of the fantasy TV show, which begins broadcast via HBO on April 12.

The production firm say of Catch The Throne: “Volume 2 will transcend genres by adding Grammy-nominated metal bands Mastodon, Anthrax and Killswitch Engage to the mixtape lineup.

“Showcasing the importance of music in Game of Thrones, each song on the mixtape samples music from the show’s season 4 soundtrack. This year’s mixtape also weaves in the overarching theme of fire and ice, providing listeners with an exciting line-up of heavy metal and hip-hop artists.”

In January, Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian revealed his band had sacrificed a track from their upcoming album for the release, because they didn’t have time to write a new song from scratch. A 15-second clip from their track has been released.

KSE frontman Jesse Leach previously reported that his band’s contribution featured “massive riffs” and he was “pretty stoked” with the result.

Mastodon are among the bands offering special-edition releases for Record Store Day on April 18.