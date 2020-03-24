Online music festival Webfest set to rock in early April

The New Wave Of Classic Rock Facebook group have come up with a great way of promoting and supporting bands during the coronavirus lockdown.

They’ve announced Webfest, a fully-streamed online festival, which will take place on April 4 between 2pm and 10pm GMT. Organisers have so far secured 24 artists including headliners Dead Man's Whiskey, and have also drafted in comedian Pete K Mally for a live set.

Webfest are asking fans to support the event by buying a virtual cup of coffee. The money raised will be split evenly among the bands appearing.

Organisers say: “The New Wave Of Classic Rock Facebook group will be open to all comers on Saturday, April 4, as we present Webfest – a fully live-streamed event where you can bring your own beer and create your own watch parties.”

They add: “We want to pay all the bands properly for their work. If you were paying £12 to go to a gig with three bands and 100 people showed up, £1200 would go towards all costs and the bands would be lucky to turn a profit of £100 each. We will have 25 bands on the day, so our target is £2500.”

Music fans can donate to the Webfest artists right now.

Some of the other artists set to appear include Matt Long And The Revenant Ones, Fallen Mafia, The Darker My Horizon, the Jack J Hutchinson Band, Trouble Country and Circus 66.