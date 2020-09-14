Martin Barre to release personal best of Jethro Tull

Former Jethro Tull guitarist Martin Barre celebrates his own 50th anniversary of being a member of Jethro Tull by announcing his own 50 Years Of Jethro Tull double CD release for November 6 through Store For Music.

This is album is a personal and revealing collection of both live and studio tracks, carefully chosen by Martin Barre himself, that he feels illustrates and illuminates his work with Tull over an incredible half century. The album will feature four bonus tracks, previously unavailable, these were recorded at The Wildey Theatre, Illinois, in May 2019.

“So… finally we have arrived at year number 50!," says Barre. "Is it important? Yes, of course and it must be celebrated with due care and thought hence this double CD which showcases some of my favourite tracks, plus four bonus tracks. Personally…I’m looking forward to year 51 and beyond!! So, with a big nod to history, I will take my guitar on the road and continue my love affair! I hope you will join me! Thank you!”

Ian Anderson released a 50th anniversary celebration, 50 For 50, in 2018. Jethro Tull recently released a paperback version of their book The Ballad Of Jethro Tull last week.

(Image credit: Martin Barre)

Martin Barre - 50 Years Of Jethro Tull

CD 1 - Live At Factory Underground

1. My Sunday Feeling

2. For A Thousand Mothers

3. Hymn 43

4. Love Story

5. Sealion

6. Song for Jeffrey

7. Back To The Family

8. Nothing To Say

9. Hunting Girl

10. Teacher

11. Steel Monkey

12. Nothing Is Easy

13. New Day Yesterday



CD 2 - Studio Tracks

1. Wond’ring Aloud

2. Someday The Sun Won’t Shine

3. Life Is A Long Song

4. Cheap Day Return

5. Under Wraps

6. One White Duck

7. Still Loving You Tonight

8. The Waking Edge

9. Home

10. Locomotive Breath

11. Slow Marching Band

12. Warchild (Bonus)

13. Bungle In The Jungle (Bonus)

14. Heavy Horses (Bonus)

15. Songs From The Wood (Bonus)