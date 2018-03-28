Trending

Jethro Tull’s 50th anniversary celebrated with a new 50-track compilation

  

Ian Anderson will celebrate half a century of Jethro Tull with new 50-track compilation album - out in May

Ian Anderson has revealed that he’ll celebrate Jethro Tull’s 50th anniversary with a new 50-track compilation album.

Titled 50 For 50, the record will launch on May 25 and each track has been selected by Anderson, with a press release stating that it’ll “reflect the breadth and musical diversity of Jethro Tull over the band’s 50 year career.”

The collection will arrive on 3CD and digital download, with a vinyl edition following on August 31.

Anderson and Tull are gearing up for a run of eight anniversary shows in the UK, which will get under way at the O2 Apollo in Manchester on April 3.

For a full list of dates and details of how to buy tickets, visit the official Jethro Tull website.

50 For 50 is now available for pre-order. Find the cover art and tracklist below.

Jethro Tull 50 For 50 tracklist

CD1

  1. Nothing Is Easy
  2. Love Story
  3. Beggar’s Farm
  4. Living In The Past
  5. A Song For Jeffrey
  6. A New Day Yesterday
  7. The Witch’s Promise
  8. Mother Goose
  9. With You There To Help Me
  10. Teacher
  11. Life Is A Long Song
  12. Sweet Dream
  13. Aqualung
  14. Minstrel In The Gallery (single edit)
  15. Critique Oblique
  16. Weathercock
  17. Cross-Eyed Mary

CD2

  1. Bourée
  2. Dun Ringill
  3. Heavy Horses
  4. Hunting Girl
  5. Bungle In The Jungle
  6. Salamander
  7. Pussy Willow
  8. Too Old To Rock ‘n’ Roll: Too Young To Die!
  9. Songs From The Wood
  10. The Whistler
  11. Really Don’t Mind/See There A Son Is Born
  12. Moths
  13. One White Duck / 0¹º = Nothing At All
  14. Cup Of Wonder
  15. Ring Out Solstice Bells
  16. Skating Away On The Thin Ice Of The New Day
  17. A Christmas Song

CD3

  1. One Brown Mouse
  2. Rare And Precious Chain
  3. Kissing Willie
  4. Rocks On The Road
  5. Fylingdale Flyer
  6. Paparazzi
  7. North Sea Oil
  8. Steel Monkey
  9. Black Sunday
  10. European Legacy
  11. Budapest
  12. Broadsword
  13. Dot Com
  14. Farm On The Freeway
  15. This Is Not Love
  16. Locomotive Breath