Jethro Tull’s 50th anniversary celebrated with a new 50-track compilation

Ian Anderson has revealed that he’ll celebrate Jethro Tull’s 50th anniversary with a new 50-track compilation album.
Titled 50 For 50, the record will launch on May 25 and each track has been selected by Anderson, with a press release stating that it’ll “reflect the breadth and musical diversity of Jethro Tull over the band’s 50 year career.”
The collection will arrive on 3CD and digital download, with a vinyl edition following on August 31.
Anderson and Tull are gearing up for a run of eight anniversary shows in the UK, which will get under way at the O2 Apollo in Manchester on April 3.
For a full list of dates and details of how to buy tickets, visit the official Jethro Tull website.
50 For 50 is now available for pre-order. Find the cover art and tracklist below.
Jethro Tull 50 For 50 tracklist
CD1
- Nothing Is Easy
- Love Story
- Beggar’s Farm
- Living In The Past
- A Song For Jeffrey
- A New Day Yesterday
- The Witch’s Promise
- Mother Goose
- With You There To Help Me
- Teacher
- Life Is A Long Song
- Sweet Dream
- Aqualung
- Minstrel In The Gallery (single edit)
- Critique Oblique
- Weathercock
- Cross-Eyed Mary
CD2
- Bourée
- Dun Ringill
- Heavy Horses
- Hunting Girl
- Bungle In The Jungle
- Salamander
- Pussy Willow
- Too Old To Rock ‘n’ Roll: Too Young To Die!
- Songs From The Wood
- The Whistler
- Really Don’t Mind/See There A Son Is Born
- Moths
- One White Duck / 0¹º = Nothing At All
- Cup Of Wonder
- Ring Out Solstice Bells
- Skating Away On The Thin Ice Of The New Day
- A Christmas Song
CD3
- One Brown Mouse
- Rare And Precious Chain
- Kissing Willie
- Rocks On The Road
- Fylingdale Flyer
- Paparazzi
- North Sea Oil
- Steel Monkey
- Black Sunday
- European Legacy
- Budapest
- Broadsword
- Dot Com
- Farm On The Freeway
- This Is Not Love
- Locomotive Breath