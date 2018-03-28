Jethro Tull’s 50th anniversary celebrated with a new 50-track compilation

Ian Anderson has revealed that he’ll celebrate Jethro Tull’s 50th anniversary with a new 50-track compilation album.

Titled 50 For 50, the record will launch on May 25 and each track has been selected by Anderson, with a press release stating that it’ll “reflect the breadth and musical diversity of Jethro Tull over the band’s 50 year career.”

The collection will arrive on 3CD and digital download, with a vinyl edition following on August 31.

Anderson and Tull are gearing up for a run of eight anniversary shows in the UK, which will get under way at the O2 Apollo in Manchester on April 3.

For a full list of dates and details of how to buy tickets, visit the official Jethro Tull website.

50 For 50 is now available for pre-order. Find the cover art and tracklist below.

Jethro Tull 50 For 50 tracklist

CD1

Nothing Is Easy Love Story Beggar’s Farm Living In The Past A Song For Jeffrey A New Day Yesterday The Witch’s Promise Mother Goose With You There To Help Me Teacher Life Is A Long Song Sweet Dream Aqualung Minstrel In The Gallery (single edit) Critique Oblique Weathercock Cross-Eyed Mary

CD2

Bourée Dun Ringill Heavy Horses Hunting Girl Bungle In The Jungle Salamander Pussy Willow Too Old To Rock ‘n’ Roll: Too Young To Die! Songs From The Wood The Whistler Really Don’t Mind/See There A Son Is Born Moths One White Duck / 0¹º = Nothing At All Cup Of Wonder Ring Out Solstice Bells Skating Away On The Thin Ice Of The New Day A Christmas Song

CD3