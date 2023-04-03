Marshall make a splash with their spring sale - speaker prices down by up to 30%

Marshall slash prices across their range of speakers to celebrate the arrival of spring, while their Minor III headphones have been given a fresh new look

Marshall have opened their spring sale by slashing prices across their extensive line of speakers - and that includes knocking their popular Emberton range of speakers down from £129 to £99 (opens in new tab) - that covers the popular portable speaker in four colour variations: Black & Brass, Cream, Black and Forest.

Also included in the Marshall Spring Sale is the pocket-sized Willen speaker - down from £99.99 to £79 (opens in new tab), while the Woburn II Bluetooth speaker has been reduced from £469.99 to £379 (opens in new tab). It ranks in the top 5 in our list of the Loudest Bluetooth speakers thanks to its powerful sound, which is fuelled by double subwoofers and bass reflex system and is definitely worth a closer look if you're after a speaker that packs a punch.

The Marshall Spring Sale runs through April 16 and is currently UK-only.

Marshall are also known for their choice of headphones, and they’ve decided now is the time to freshen up the look of their Minor III in-ear headphones. 

The Bluetooth 5.2 earbuds have, until now, only been available in black, but you can now get them in cream and burgundy - both of which are available through the official Marshall website for $129.99/£119.99 (opens in new tab).

And if you’re on the lookout for more Marshall goodies, then take a look at our guide to the best Marshall speakers and best Marshall headphones.

