Marshall make a splash with their spring sale - speaker prices down by up to 30%

Marshall have opened their spring sale by slashing prices across their extensive line of speakers - and that includes knocking their popular Emberton range of speakers down from £129 to £99 (opens in new tab) - that covers the popular portable speaker in four colour variations: Black & Brass, Cream, Black and Forest.

Also included in the Marshall Spring Sale is the pocket-sized Willen speaker - down from £99.99 to £79 (opens in new tab), while the Woburn II Bluetooth speaker has been reduced from £469.99 to £379 (opens in new tab). It ranks in the top 5 in our list of the Loudest Bluetooth speakers thanks to its powerful sound, which is fuelled by double subwoofers and bass reflex system and is definitely worth a closer look if you're after a speaker that packs a punch.

The Marshall Spring Sale runs through April 16 and is currently UK-only.

(opens in new tab) Marshall’s Spring Sale - Save big on speakers (opens in new tab)

Marshall are also known for their choice of headphones, and they’ve decided now is the time to freshen up the look of their Minor III in-ear headphones.

The Bluetooth 5.2 earbuds have, until now, only been available in black, but you can now get them in cream and burgundy - both of which are available through the official Marshall website for $129.99/£119.99 (opens in new tab).

