Marshall go vintage with their new-look Emberton portable speaker

In July last year, Marshall introduced the Emberton into their range – the audio firm’s smallest ever portable speaker.

Now, with summer right around the corner and the promise of spending a bit more time outdoors, Marshall have decided to give the Emberton a new look, giving it a distinctly vintage edge in cream.

Marshall say: “The timeless vintage tones of this speaker transport it smoothly from the golden age of rock’n’roll right into your hands, looking as good now as it did back then.

“Experience the absolute 360° sound of Emberton with True Stereophonic – a unique form of multi-directional sound from Marshall. We went back to the original work of Alan Blumlein, the inventor of stereophonic recordings, and were inspired to create a unique immersive sound that is more faithful to the original idea of stereo.”

The Marshall Emberton offers more than 20 hours of play time on a single charge and it’s a robust wee thing – perfect for outdoor use – and also boasts IPX7 water-resistance and is loaded with Bluetooth 5.0.

The new Marshall Emberton in cream is available to buy now direct from the Marshall website and is priced at £129.99.