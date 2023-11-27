Marshall products are selling out fast in their Cyber Monday sale... get in quick before the deals are gone for good

Just as one big sales events disappears, another rises right in front of us - and the audio masters at Marshall have wasted no time in launching their very own Cyber Monday sale, with a range of savings across their speaker and headphone ranges. But if you want to grab a discount, you'll have to be fast as some products are starting to sell out.

The deals on the official Marshall website cover both the US and UK, although there are differences to what products are on offer depending which side of the pond you're on. For instance, in the US, you can pick up the Uxbridge Voice speaker for £129.99 - that’s down from its usual price of $219.99.

It's not on sale in the UK, instead you can get the original Emberton speaker in all four colour variations for £89.99 - reduced from its RRP of £129.99.

For more top Marshall deals, don't forget to check out our favourite Cyber Monday Marshall speaker and headphones deals from retailers around the world.

Marshall Cyber Monday (US): Up to 47% off audio gear

Marshall have cut prices across their speaker and headphone range in the US - with the biggest saving a 47% discount on the powerful Stanmore II speaker. But that's not all, because there are also awesome savings on their headphones, with 40% off their Motif A.N.C. earbuds. We've noticed some products have now sold out, so be be quick!

Marshall Cyber Monday (UK): Up to 42% off the range

Marshall's Cyber Monday sale is also live, with up to 42% off their audio gear. The biggest saving is on the Major IV headphones - down from £129.99 to just £74.99, but there's plenty of tasty savings on speakers too. Like the US sale, some products are going fast, so dive in quick before you miss out.

Since its inception in 1962, Marshall has carved out a reputation for itself as one of the world’s leading audio brands, manufacturing products that combine excellent sound with robust build quality. And this year’s Marshall Black Friday sale offers some of the company’s finest kit at a considerably lower price, giving you a better chance of adding some highly rated headphones, earphones, or perhaps a speaker to your collection.

Our pick of headphones featured in Marshall's Cyber Monday sale are the Major IV. Available in black or brown, these superb headphones boast an ergonomic design, custom-tuned dynamic drivers and an astonishing 80+ hours of battery life. It’s amazing, then, that Marshall has dropped the price from the usual $149.99/£129.99 to just $99.99/£74.99 – meaning you’ll save a bundle if you buy a pair in either black or brown.

Of course, some Marshall products on sale differ depending where you are, and if you're Stateside, you can get 40% off the price of the Monitor II A.N.C. headphones. Marshall have cut the price from $319.99 to $189.99, making this a deal worth taking advantage of.

Another Marshall speaker we love is the Killburn II portable Bluetooth speaker. Marshall have cut the UK price from £279.99 to £199.99, with the deal covering the speaker in its Black & Brass design.

With the end of Cyber Monday on the horizon and some of these Marshall products selling out, if you see something you like, go for it now to avoid disappointment.