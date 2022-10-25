Marshall celebrate ’60 years of loud’ with new Black Diamond headphones and speaker

When it comes to audio gear, Marshall are instantly recognisable to rock and metal fans. Their cabs with iconic Marshall branding have adorned stages of some of the biggest names in music, while their home audio collection has been steadily growing over the years.

Formed by Jim Marshall in 1962, the company are this year celebrating “60 years of loud” and have unveiled a trio of limited edition products to mark the milestone.

The diamond jubilee editions features new versions of their Motif ANC earbuds (opens in new tab), the Monitor II ANC over-ear headphones (opens in new tab) and the portable Emberton Bluetooth speaker (opens in new tab). All are now available and feature a black diamond finish to make them stand out from the crowd.

Marshall say: "Six decades in the business requires a special kind of celebration which is why we created our limited edition Black Diamond collection. The perfect way to mark our diamond jubilee and 60 years of loud.”

All three products are now available through the official Marshall website (opens in new tab), with the Motif ANC priced at £199.99, the Monitor II ANC at £319.99 and the Emberton coming in at £159.99.

