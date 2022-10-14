Mark Morton reveals the new Lamb Of God album was influenced by hip hop

(Image credit: Future)

Mark Morton has revealed an unlikely influence on Lamb Of God’s new album Omens – hip hop.

Interviewed for this month’s exclusive Metal Hammer cover story, the guitarist says that Omens drew on influences ranging far beyond metal.

“I’ve been listening to a fair amount of jazz, Miles Davis stuff,” Morton tells Metal Hammer’s Rich Hobson. “I also listen to a lot of Americana – Jason Isbell, Ryan Adams and a lot of that stuff. I’m all over the map really, but I think we all are.”

He adds: “There’s a prevalent hip hop influence in what we do, I think – groove metal is all about that cadence and bounce. Musically and lyrically, anyway – we’re certainly not rappy or anything, but these heavy grooves make their way into the music.”

Morton says that, nine albums into Lamb Of God’s career, he wants the band to continue stretching out and exploring new musical areas that they haven’t before.

“Over the past few years the inner workings of the band have been better than they’ve ever been, so we feel creatively motivated and enjoy the process,” he says. “We care a lot about what we’re doing – we’re grateful to still have people that care about what we do.”

