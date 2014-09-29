Mark Lanegan Band stream Harvest Home

The Mark Lanegan band have made a new track available to stream and confirmed a run of UK dates for early next year.

Harvest Home is one of the 10 tracks to appear on the group’s upcoming new album Phantom Radio, due out on October 20 via Vagrant Recordings./o:p

Former Screaming Trees frontman and long-time Queens Of The Stone Age collaborator Lanegan will bring his band to the UK and Ireland in January next year for 11 gigs as part of a wider European tour.

Mark Lanegan Band 2015 UK tour