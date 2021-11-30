Marilyn Manson’s home raided by police with search warrant

The home of Marilyn Manson in Los Angeles home has been raided by police armed with a search warrant. The singer, whose real name is Brian Warner, is currently facing multiple allegations of sexual abuse.

Rolling Stone have spoken to a source in the LA County Sheriff's Department, who confirm that Manson's property was the target of a raid Monday morning local time.

"What I can confirm is there was a search warrant that was served this morning,” the source said. “It’s confirmed it was [Brian Warner’s] address, his location. It was a search warrant for his belongings."

TMZ report that the police seized "media storage units, including hard drives", which will be examined by investigators before the case arrives with the Los Angeles County District Attorney.

Earlier this month, a defence lawyer representing Manson suggested that the singer may seek to have "global" settlement talks with the woman accusing him of rape, sexual assault, physical and psychological abuse, human trafficking and more.

Speaking in court on November 19, Manson’s lawyer Stephen D. Rothschild revealed that his client would be open to settlement discussions with alleged victim Jane Doe, who has chosen to remain anonymous. More than a dozen women have levelled allegations of abuse against the singer, with four filing legal claims in US courtrooms.

“There are other cases that are somewhat related,” Rothschild stated, “and so as things progress, we may decide that it’s best to have a global mediation. I don’t think that’s going to happen any time soon, but it is in the cards.”

The other cases include that brought by Game Of Thrones actress Esmé Bianco, who alleges that Manson physically, sexually, psychological, and emotionally abused her on multiple occasions, and raped her “in or around May 2011.”

American model/actress Ashley Morgan Smithline is accusing the singer of sexual assault, sexual battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, human trafficking, and unlawful imprisonment, while Manson’s former assistant Ashley Walters claims that Manson subjected her to “personal and professional sexual exploitation, manipulation and psychological abuse.”

LA County Superior Court Judge Gregory Keosian has set a trial date of October 3, 2022 for the Jane Doe case. Manson has denied all charges.