Marilyn Manson won't perform in Paris

Marilyn Manson has confirmed his show in Paris tonight has been cancelled – but his European tour will continue in Belgium on Wednesday.

Manson was scheduled to play at Le Zenith in the French capital tonight (November 16), but the show has been pulled following Friday’s terror attacks in the city which saw 89 people killed at an Eagles Of Death Metal show. In total, 129 people lost their lives in a series of coordinated attacks around Paris and 352 more were hurt.

A statement on Manson’s Facebook page reads: “Due to the recent events in Paris, Marilyn Manson’s show scheduled for Nov 16 at Le Zenith in Paris has been cancelled. Marilyn Manson will resume the tour in Brussels on Nov 18.”

Motorhead, Papa Roach, Five Finger Death Punch, Twenty One Pilots, U2, Deftones and the Foo Fighters have all cancelled shows in France in the wake of the attacks, with some pulling the plug on their entire European touring schedule.

Meanwhile, a 22-year-old woman who survived the Bataclan shootings has told how she pretended to be dead for over an hour as the attackers carried out the murders.

Isobel Bowdery, a graduate of the University of Cape Town in South Africa, says in a Facebook post: “The atmosphere was so happy and everyone was dancing and smiling. And then when the men came through the front entrance and began the shooting, we naively believed it was all part of the show. It wasn’t just a terrorist attack, it was a massacre. Dozens of people were shot right in front of me. Pools of blood filled the floor.

“Shocked and alone, I pretended to be dead for over an hour, lying among people who could see their loved ones motionless. Holding my breath, trying to not move, not cry - not giving those men the fear they longed to see. I was incredibly lucky to survive. But so many didn’t.”

Extremist group IS has claimed responsibility for the attacks and French authorities have carried out a string of raids in an attempt to track down further individuals involved in planning the operation.

Seven extremists died in Paris on Friday, most of them detonating suicide bombs. EODM merchandise seller Nick Alexander was among those killed at the Bataclan.