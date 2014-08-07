Rothery teases Ghosts release

Steve Rothery has launched a brief behind-the-scenes video shot during recording sessions for his debut solo album.

The Ghosts Of Pripyat is to due in September, featuring guest appearances by Steve Hackett and Don Airey. Work was funded via a successful Kickstarter campaign, which the Marillion guitarist admitted exceeded all his expectations.

A live album, made during his solo band’s second-ever show in Rome, will appear on August 25. Rothery tours the UK in November:

Nov 05: Glasgow Oran Mor

Nov 06: Manchester Band On The Wall

Nov 07: Bilson Robin 2

Nov 08: London Bush Hall