Marillion launch Christmas compilation

Marillion have issued a Christmas compilation album titled A Collection Of Recycled Gifts.

The band release festive tracks for fan club members – now they’ve compiled all previous releases and issued them on a single disc.

They say: “As you know, it has been our tradition to knock out a goofy cover of something festive and give it away to the fans at Christmas. These have been of varying taste and quality over the years, but we have always had a laugh making them.

“This year, we thought we’d bundle all the past Christmas ditties together and release a compilation CD so we, and you, have them all in one place on Christmas morning.”

In addition to the previously released tracks, they’ve included a new version of Happy Christmas (War Is Over).

The album is available to order directly from the band’s website and they’ll donate £1 from every sale to The Teenage Cancer Trust.

Earlier this week, lifelong fan Jeff Denis launched a Kickstarter campaign to help produce the film Marillion And Fans: The Movie. He’s hoping to raise $50,000 and release the film in April next year. Visit his Kickstarter page for more information.

Marillion hit the road next month for eight European dates, including four in the UK.

A Collection Of Recycled Gifts tracklist

Happy Christmas (War Is Over) 2. Gabriel’s Message 3. The Christmas Song 4. Stop The Cavalry 5. That’s What Friends Are For 6. Let It Snow 7. I Saw Three Ships 8. Lonely This Christmas 9. The Erin Marbles 10. Little Saint Nick 11. The Carol Of The Bells

Dec 07: Leamington Spa Assembly

Dec 08: Glasgow O2 ABC

Dec 10: Manchester Academy

Dec 11: London Forum